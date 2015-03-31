Axon to Showcase 4K and Ethernet Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Axon will showcase 4K and Ethernet infrastructure solutions at the 2015 NAB Show. Responding to demand for 4K-capable equipment, Axon offers the Synapse signal processing product line, which includes a 4K-up/down converter and new 4K-distribution amplifier.

Also new are two production toolboxes, the U4T100 and U4T140 that ease the challenges of a 4-wire production setup by carrying Vanc and Hanc data, such as timecode and embedded audio. U4T140 also provides a Dolby E encoder/decoder.

Axon previously unveiled a solution to transport live video over Ethernet, which evolved into its Neuron networked live media production system. Axon will now show the flexibility and interoperability of the Ethernet AVB infrastructure by feeding all of its product demos over fiber cable.

The demos will include: Synapse 4K signal processing, Syn-mc master control, Syn-live live production mixing, Tracs compliance recording and Smart transport stream monitoring.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Axon will be in booth SU5405. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.