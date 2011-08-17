Axon to launch Synapse-based modular video routing system at IBC

Axon Digital Design will debut the new SynCross modular video routing system at IBC. The Synapse-based routing system can handle 3Gb/s, HD and SD SDI signals, as well as compressed domain signals such as ASI/DVB and SSI/SMPTE-310.

The SynCross routing system can populate the frames from one slot with eight in and outputs up to five slots for a 40x40 routing solution. It is easy to expand a SynCross system up to 40 in and outputs, both in electrical or fiber, or a mix between optical and electrical.

This system can be controlled over the Ethernet, Cortex Control Panels or Cortex. ACP and a RS422 port are available for control with automation systems. The unit provides an ideal video router solution for small applications, monitoring and master control applications with the Synapse HDK-series.

See Axon on stand 10.A21 at IBC2011.