Axon - ASM10 Converter



The ASM10 converter from Axon is part of the company’s Synapse line and is an A/V analog-to-digital unit with composite or component input capability.



The converter features 12-bit video A/D conversion/decoding and 20-bit audio A/D conversion/processing. It features on-board noise reduction and frame synchronization, as well as individual horizontal and vertical offset adjustments.



The ASM10 automatically detects NTSC, PAL or SECAM video sources and accommodates up to four analog audio inputs.



The card is available with optional fiber optic input and output capability, and an option is also available for replacing one of the SDI outputs with a CVBS output.



For more information, contact Axon at 301-854-6557 or visit www.axon.tv.



