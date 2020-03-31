axle ai Releases AI-Driven Solution Supporting Remote Video Workflow

BOSTON—Video search software provider axle ai has begun shipping its flagship 2020 product designed to make remote video work, transcription and tagging easy, the axle ai 2020.

The axle ai 2020 product offers native remote access to address ongoing workforce changes that see more people working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said.

The product, available for a monthly subscription fee that ranges from $199 to $999 depending upon configuration, can include subscription-based automated transcripts of video using axle’s speech transcription engine. The company will also maintain its upfront license purchasing model for customers preferring that payment method, it said.

The release’s integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC supports transcript-aware timeline editing and seamless relinking of high-res media based on initial edits done with axle ai’s proxy media.

High-speed transfer to and from the axle ai 2020 server is included. Remote access to 4K and even 8K footage is supported using a standard browser. To accommodate these higher resolutions, the product makes low-res H.264 proxies of all video files that can be played in a standard web browser. It also creates proxies of audio and video files, as well as PDFs that can be browsed, axle said.

Media can be displayed in browsers for Macs, PCs, iOS and Android devices as well as with the company’s integrated panel for Adobe Premier Pro CC.