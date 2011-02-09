Axel Technologies launches Fuugo for online video

Axel Technologies has launched the online video version of Fuugo, a TV and video application for personalizing video content from Internet, mobile and broadcast TV.

With Fuugo's tight integration of social media, mobile consumers will have a new experience for video consumption, gaining easy access to recommended, relevant video entertainment.

The easy-to-use Fuugo application seamlessly integrates streaming video, Internet TV, mobile TV, broadcast TV and locally stored video. This allows users to watch live, on-demand or even video podcasts through the same application. An Internet connection enables users to search for related programs from all available sources and share their recommendations via integrated social media services, such as Twitter or Facebook.