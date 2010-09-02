Avitech International to spotlight new MKC series

Avitech International will showcase three new members of the Mouse and Keyboard Controller (MKC) series at IBC2010.

The MKC series adds mouse and keyboard control functions to Avitech’s multiviewers. The new MKC-2x2V, MKC-2H2V and MKC-4H modules streamline workflows by integrating the KVM functions with multiviewer functions in single enclosures.

These solutions offer convenience and efficiency to users of file-based systems. With the new series, users can control multiple computers with the same display and set of input devices while monitoring other feeds at the same time. The new modules incorporate KVM functions, mic/audio input ports, speakers, a USB hub and a multiviewer into compact form factors.

See Avitech International at IBC Stand 7.K30.