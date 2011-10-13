Aviom presents version 2.0 of Pro64 Network Manager

Aviom has announced the availability of version 2.0 of its Pro64 Network Manager PC control application.

Network Manager 2.0 is designed to deliver the power and flexibility of a full crosspoint switch on both inputs and outputs throughout a Pro64 audio network. Using the Network Manager, any audio input or output can be assigned to any Pro64 network audio slot.

Network Manager 2.0 also adds support for Aviom’s AllFrame Multi-Modular I/O system, the newest addition to the Pro64 series of audio networking products. A field customizable and configurable modular digital solution, the AllFrame is comprised of a host frame, audio I/O cards and a range of mounting options.

Pro64 Network Manager is a free download and includes firmware upgrades for all Pro64 Series devices.