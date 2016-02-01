Avid Releases V8.5 of Avid Media Composer

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid is hopping on the HDR bandwagon with the release of version 8.5 of Avid Media Composer. The video editing software now includes support for high dynamic range workflows, as well as the ability to work with up to 64 audio tracks.

With support for HDR workflows, Media Composer enables users to edit and grade projects with new color specs that display a greater dynamic range than standard video. Users are now able to work on as many as 64 audio tracks, 250 percent more than what was previously available. Another new feature is FrameFlex, which allows users to straighten images by rotating the frame box.

In addition, Media Composer 8.5 features new updates to menus and drop downs, features a high-visibility feedback displayed in the timeline, and has all played frames cached in RAM. Media Composer can be used on OS X 10.11 and Windows 10.

Users can purchase Media Composer 8.5 through the Avid Store. It is available as a free download to current Media Composer users with an active upgrade and support plan or subscription.