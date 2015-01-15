Avid Releases New Multi-Res Version of Media Composer

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avidannounced that the latest version of Media Composer software that allows users to acquire, manage, edit, and deliver native 4K and other high-res media faster.



Leveraging the new Avid Resolution Independence architecture and Avid DNxHR encoding, Media Composer offers end-to-end workflow for file-based editing.



Avid Resolution Independence provides a holistic, platform-centric approach that puts no limits on the resolution customers can capture, edit, and output. Media professionals can work with the broadest variety of media in multiple resolutions—SD, HD, 4K and beyond—using their existing infrastructure. Media Composer is the first Avid product to support Resolution Independence, with support for more products and technology across the MediaCentral Platform coming soon.



At the center of the Avid Resolution Independence architecture is Avid DNxHR, a new extensible media codec that makes it possible to edit and deliver high-res content within HD-capable infrastructures. DNxHR scales from lightweight proxies to mastering-quality high-res media.



Other new capabilities in the latest version of Media Composer include enhanced color management, high frame rate support, high-efficiency proxy workflows, and background rendering of high-res media.

