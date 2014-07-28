Avid Releases Media Composer Update
BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid has announced that the latest version of Media Composer software is available. Avid said the release “features faster and more efficient workflows…” Improvements include timeline enhancements; the ability to toggle clips and tracks on and off in the timeline; new third-party audio plug-ins with support for 64-bit AAX; built-in DPX file integration; 3D multicam editing support; simultaneous multiple audio mixdowns; Simplified AAF; MXF export for DNxHD and IMX files; and support for the new ARRI Amira cameras.
Before the end of 2014, existing owners can upgrade many older versions of Media Composer for $299 and receive all updates and support for a year. Existing subscription customers can update using the Application Manager tool. Media Composer software is available to purchase online and through authorized Avid resellers.
