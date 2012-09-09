Avid Pro Tools Native Thunderbolt I/O Bows

NEW YORK: Avid has announced its Pro Tools|HD Native Thunderbolt interface for Thunderbolt technology equipped CPUs, as well as three Venue HD System Bundles that include the I/O.



The Pro Tools|HD Native Thunderbolt interface aims to provide sound quality, low latency and power in a mobile-based hardware solution, while connecting with Pro Tools HD Series interfaces (such as HD OMNI and HD I/O) for capturing and monitoring audio. In addition, customers can monitor mixes using the interface’s built-in headphone output, which can drive headphones with high impedance loads.



Pro Tools|HD Native is sold as a system that includes a choice of HD Native core—Thunderbolt interface or PCIe card—Pro Tools HD software, and a choice of Pro Tools HD Series audio interface. System prices are the same for both core systems.



In tandem with the I/O’s release, Avid introduced three new Venue HD System Bundles that pair its Venue live sound desks with the Thunderbolt interface. The D-Show HD Native 64 Bundle, Profile HD Native 64 Bundle, and Mix Rack HD Native 64 Bundle all come with a Pro Tools|HD Native Thunderbolt interface and reportedly include everything needed to record up to 64 inputs using Pro Tools HD, to a Thunderbolt-equipped laptop or desktop computer—no additional audio interfaces required. A laptop lock port is also included to ensure that the Thunderbolt interface doesn’t become too portable and walk away from the gig.



Each of the Venue HD System Bundles specifically includes the given console; HDx Option Card for up to 64 channels of Pro Tools recording and playback; Pro Tools|HD Native (Thunderbolt interface); Pro Tools HD software; two 12’ DigiLink cables; and a pair of Mini-DigiLink (F) to DigiLink (M) adapters. ~ from ProSound News

