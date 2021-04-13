Avid, LiveU Collaborate on IP Stream Ingest for News, Live TV Production

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid and LiveU have formed a strategic partnership to enable the ingest of IP streams for TV news and remote live TV production in Avid’s MediaCentral platform, Avid has announced. The collaboration builds on Avid’s strategy to simplify on-premise and cloud-based production workflows as well as provide openness for broadcasters and content providers.

“Avid’s strategic partnership with LiveU builds on a growing ecosystem of industry-leading technologies that enable broadcasters to transmit and ingest live feeds from remote locations into MediaCentral-based production environments, something that has been historically difficult and expensive,” said Raul Alba, Avid director of product marketing—media and cloud.

As an open media workflow platform, MediaCentral has an ecosystem that integrates solutions from strategic partners, such as LiveU, Haivision and other SRT-enabled cameras, devices, encoders and mobile apps, it said.

Avid’s MediaCentral | Stream IP stream ingest solution for television news and remote live TV production now has the ability to ingest live content from LiveU streaming directly into news and remote production workflows. Using LiveU’s LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol, it is possible to stream content using LiveU field units via the internet directly into Avid production environments.

With LiveU’s cloud-based solutions, media companies can accept incoming LRT feeds from any field unit, LiveU Matrix IP distribution platform or existing portable field units from LiveU with the cloud integration module. This interoperability, combined with MediaCentral | Stream, provides broadcasters with a fast, seamless and cost-effective way of ingesting IP content into MediaCentral, so they can quickly bring live content and news stories to audiences across linear and digital platforms, the company said.

“Our partnership with Avid streamlines the workflow for our joint customers with a pre-integrated solution,” said Avi Cohen, COO and co-founder of LiveU. “The integration of our products with Avid MediaCentral sets a high industry standard for transmitting and ingesting live video by providing the consistent bandwidth and reliability that broadcasters demand to acquire, manage and distribute high-quality remote live broadcasts from anywhere.”

More information is available on the Avid and LiveU websites.