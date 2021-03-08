Avid Launches Edit On Demand Cloud-Based Editor, Storage

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid launched its new Avid | Edit On Demand subscription service, which puts Avid Media Composer editing software and Avid Nexis cloud storage into the hands of broadcast, production house and post facility teams regardless of where they are.

“The operational disruption caused by the pandemic during the past year has accelerated interest in new ways of working, including cloud-based workflows. What’s so exciting about Edit On Demand is that it delivers the editing experience and workflow our customers have come to expect on premises, even though it’s hosted entirely in the cloud,” said Tim Claman, Avid senior vice president and general manager, Post & Storage Solutions.

Shaped by deployments during the company’s Early Access Program when more than 60 production facilities, post houses and broadcasters used the solution, Avid | Edit On Demand optimizes the user experience so that it is virtually indistinguishable from on-premise editing, the company said.

“We partnered closely with our customers during the development of Edit On Demand to ensure that it’s quick and easy to configure and spin up, upload your sources and enjoy Avid’s proven collaborative editing workflow from anywhere in the world—all in a matter of hours,” said Claman.

Post production teams can quickly spin up virtualized Media Composer systems with Avid NEXIS cloud workspaces, access their workflows from anywhere and shut them down fast when projects are complete, Avid said.

To use Avid | Edit On Demand, Avid customers log on to their my.avid.com account to configure an Edit On Demand subscription that meets their unique needs. They can start working on their project the same day. Editors can use their Windows or Mac laptops or mobile devices to connect to a fully configured, virtualized Media Composer system and an Avid NEXIS workspace in the cloud, the company said.

“As far as the Avid Edit On Demand interface goes, it’s almost identical to working on premises. Users can barely see the difference between their local Media Composer client or one running virtually. It’s that good,” said Chris Bové, senior editor of PBS Documentaries.

Avid | Edit On Demand is available as a straightforward subscription without overage fees or hidden costs, the company said. Users can configure it to meet the specific needs of each production. They can start small and scale up to dozens of editing seats and hundreds of terabytes of storage if needed, it said.

Each subscription includes:

Teradici’s Cloud Access Software PCoIP secure remote desktop solution;

FileCatalyst for fast, reliable transfers of large media files;

Avid Media Composer editing seats; and

Avid Nexis Cloud storage hosted on Microsoft Azure