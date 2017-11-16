Avid Launches Artist | DNxIP Video-over-IP Interface

BURLINGTON, MASS.—There’s a new member of Avid’s I/O family of hardware interfaces with the introduction of the Avid Artist | DNxIP, a portable interface that enables broadcasters and post-production facilities to connect studios over IP.

The Artist | DNxIP system, which was built in partnership with AJA, is powered by MediaCentral and is a Thunderbolt 3-equipped I/O device that can handle the transfer of SMPTE standard HD video over 10 GigE IP networks, with local monitoring over 3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0. It also helps eliminate the challenge of managing physical resources associated with legacy video routing over SDI and offers flexibility in how video is routed within a facility.

Avid will make the Artist | DNxIP available to consumers in the first quarter of 2018.