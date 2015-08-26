Avid ISIS │ 1000 Now Shipping

BURLINGTON, MASS.—After premiering the ISIS │ 1000 shared storage system at the 2015 NAB Show, Avid has announced that the product is now available for shipping. ISIS │ 1000 is powered by MediaCentral Platform and is integrated with Avid Media Composer Pro Tools and other third-party tools.

The ISIS │ 1000 offers real-time collaboration that accelerates workflows while protecting media assets. Key features for the ISIS │ 1000 include greater integration with Avid and third-party systems; support for real-time SD, HD, 2K and 4K media; individual USB, FireWire, eSATA and Thunderbolt drives, allowing up to 24 users to access media simultaneously; a file protection system with media-aware capabilities that rebuild stored assets; and the ability to expand to 80TB delivering 36 to 144 streams of 50Mbit/sec media.

Avid’s ISIS │ 1000 is available at a $17,995 starting price.