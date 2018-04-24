Avid Integrates Ooyola Flex Media Platform With MediaCentral

SAN JOSE, CA.—Avid has integrated Ooyala’s Flex Media Platform in Avid MediaCentral. Ooyala says the integration will help media companies get content to consumers in a rapid, streamlined manner that maximizes ROI. Ooyala’s Flex Media Platform is an open, extensible video production, delivery and content-supply-chain-optimization platform that simplifies and streamlines managing, curating, orchestrating, publishing, measuring and monetizing video content.

Avid MediaCentral

With this integration, assets can be seamlessly transferred from cloud-based storage into existing Avid production environments. Avid MediaCentral is a modular, scalable media platform that integrates a variety of Avid products to form an end-to-end workflow that can encompass the management of newsrooms, graphics, editorial, sports, and other key production areas.

Since managing large video databases can be challenging without effective metadata management, Ooyala says its Flex Media Platform orchestrates the process by sharing metadata and analytics, automating metadata management, and leveraging advanced metadata modeling using metadata aggregated from a variety of sources.