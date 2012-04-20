Avid iNEWS Command 3.0 adds graphics, video control from iPad

Avid has announced the Avid iNEWS Command 3.0 on iPad shotbox app, which enables users of Command to control playout of graphics and video while on-air from an iPad.

Command supports a variety of graphics platforms, including Avid Motion Graphics and Chyron HyperX, as well as several video servers, including Avid AirSpeed and Omneon Spectrum.

Aside from the shotbox iPad app, iNEWS Command 3.0 offers enhanced graphics control features, such as editing graphics templates directly from the Command workstation UI, which allows users to fix mistakes on the fly right up to air time.

The Command shotbox app is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2012 and will be offered for free on the iTunes App Store. Users must first purchase an iNEWS Command device license.