Avid and Quantum Team On Storage Technology

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Avid and Quantum Corp. have announced that they recently collaborated on a technology that will enable integration of Quantum’s archive storage systems into Avid environments. Specifically, Avid has developed a connector for its Interplay | MAM system and Quantum’s StorNext Storage Manager.

With the Avid connector, StorNext Storage Manager users can access and control the StorNext archive and restore functions through Interplay | MAM; this includes automated movement across different archive storage tiers, such as Quantum’s Lattus object storage, tape libraries and Q-Cloud services.

In addition to the new connector technology, Avid has joined the Quantum Advantage Program, according to the companies’ press release. The program provides a platform for partners to test and qualify technology with Quantum offerings.

Quantum and Avid will showcase the new archive systems at Avid Connect 2016 from April 16-17 and the 2016 NAB Show from April 18-21, both in Las Vegas.