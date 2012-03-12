Aveco introduces media asset management tools

Aveco has unbundled its media asset management tools used with its automation system into a family of generic applications that run as standalone solutions (SAS). The first of these products are SAS CMS and SAS Archive.



SAS CMS is a multi-site content management system that provides a cost-effective solution to managing all of the media content within a facility, regardless of the storage devices used or how content was ingested. It works as a standalone application by itself or seamlessly with other Aveco tools such as Ingest, Browse, Archive, MCR/News/Line and Studio automation to manage assets.



SAS Archive is standalone application that adds the ability to save and restore content from tape- or disk-based archive systems. When used in combination with SAS CMS, users have a powerful MAM system that is often a fraction of the price of traditional broadcast MAM solutions available today.



