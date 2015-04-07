Autoscript to Showcase Teleprompter Remote Control Display at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Autoscript will showcase a new display remote control feature on its 19-inch E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre)19 teleprompter. E.P.I.C.19 is designed for large studios that require a smart system to display prompter text and transmit larger images to talent.

It features dual SDI inputs as standard, one for the prompter monitor and the other for the talent monitor, with an integrated tally light. By combining both monitors in the same system, E.P.I.C. 19 eliminates the need for additional components and a mounting assembly, making it more power efficient and lightweight.

The display remote control allows the talent to select the video feed on both monitors. And because its infrared control is unique to the specific E.P.I.C. it is operating, the talent can select their own video feeds in multi-camera studios. It will become a standard feature on all Autoscript systems, including the E.P.I.C.17 teleprompter.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Autoscript, a Vitec Brand, will be in booth C6025. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.