Autoscript Introduces WinPlus-IP v.1.12 Prompting Software

LONDON—Autoscript today released WinPlus-IP v1.12, the latest upgrade for its prompting software with new support for the ability to take prompt output from a PC as local video or an NDI stream and Arabic languages with its Voice speech recognition system as well as use of a single license on different installations.

“Voice delivers real-time control of a prompted script simply by speaking the words,” said Ibrahim Akkad, Autoscript regional sales manager for the Middle East. “Arabic is the official language of 22 countries in the Middle East, where the broadcast industry is significantly growing. This important update brings the power of Voice speech recognition to Arabic speakers, freeing presenters, and production staff from dependence on foot or hand controls.”

The latest release offers new optional local and NDI prompter licenses, which allow the prompt output to be taken directly from a PC as a local video output or as an NDI stream and thereby removing the needed for an Xbox-IP or IP prompter in all cases. NDI integration with the company’s IP prompting workflow enables fully IP productions to produce prompt output video for third-party equipment, such as TriCasters and multiviewers, the company said.

WinPlus-IP v1.12 also introduces dongle license support, allowing licenses to be linked to a dongle rather than a PC. This gives users the ability to transfer their license between different WP-IP installations, it said.

“Dongle licensing… [is] particularly useful for rental houses with operators out on a variety of jobs each week, giving them the freedom to move operators independently from the prompting PCs. Dongles can also be used for manual disaster recovery,” said Autoscript product manager Philip Dalgoutte, who added the approach overall is more flexible for WinPlus-IP users.

Existing WinPlus-IP owners who upgrade to v1.12 can migrate from the current machine ID licensing to USB dongle licensing. WinPlus-IP customers can upgrade for free for up to one year from date of purchase. The company is supplying the latest software release as standard with all new installations, it said.