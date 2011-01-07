Autoscript announces new rebate promotional offer

Teleprompting specialist Autoscript has announced a limited-time promotion that allows its customers to update existing equipment and receive a rebate for purchasing new, lightweight flat-screen monitors.

From Jan. 1 through March 31, 2011, users in North America who buy a new Autoscript LED teleprompter monitor by contacting their local dealer or Autoscript directly at ussales@autoscript.tv can submit their old CRT monitors to Autoscript and receive a $250 rebate. All previously owned CRT teleprompter monitors will be recycled.

The company’s 15in, 17in and 19in LED monitors, all of which are easy to retrofit into existing prompting systems and are designed to save energy, qualify for the offer.