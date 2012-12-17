Autodesk Smoke 2013 Now Shipping

SAN FRANCISCO — The new Autodesk Smoke 2013 video editing software is now shipping. The new Smoke offers editing and effects within a single, timeline-based workflow and runs on a wide variety of Apple MacBook Pro and Apple iMac computers. Autodesk said “extensive customer research and feedback received during the pre-release trial actively helped drive the product development.”



New features that grew out of user feedback drag-and-dropping clips from a source player to the timeline; expand/collapse of the timeline FX pipeline area; and a redesigned and streamlined user interface.



Autodesk Smoke 2013 is now shipping at a price of $3,495 SRP per license.