Autocue to Introduce Four Video Servers at NAB



Autocue will launch its first four standalone, Linux-based video servers at the NAB Show. The company will also show its Master Series broadcast teleprompter range.



These new servers feature up to four bi-directional HD/SD channels for simultaneous record and playout, and a range of storage capabilities. A beta version of the next generation server will also be on display at the show, which incorporates vision and audio mixer handling, virtual playback channels, internal character generation, channel branding and virtual record channels. This new system will allow customers to use a single system to produce live programs without the need for additional hardware.



Autocue will also debut the new Master Series 12-inch teleprompter, to complement the recently designed 17-inch and 20-inch models. Using LED backlit technology, Autocue’s design team has created the first slimline, high-bright teleprompter monitors.



QTV/Autocue will be at Booth C8525.



