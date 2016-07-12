Autocue Offering QStart Teleprompter Software for Free

LONDON—Autocue is dishing out its QStart teleprompter software to anyone who wants it. The company announced that the Windows/OS QStart software is now available for free to all users, with or without hardware.

QStart is downloadable software that can be used offline. Based on the QMaster software, QStart features multi-language text and menus, and icon-based action buttons. Scripts can be imported from .doc, .rtf, and .txt files. Script makers and assignable hot keys are also available.

To download the free version of QStart, click here.

Autocue is a Vitec Videocom brand.