Autocue introduces affordable video servers at CABSAT 2011
At CABSAT 2011, Autocue will showcase its four new stand-alone, Linux-based video servers. These servers feature up to four bidirectional HD/SD channels and a range of storage capabilities. These products are an ideal replacement for tape machines as well as an affordable solution for secondary applications within top-end broadcasters.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox