Australia’s Nine Network selects Grass Valley for HD studio relocation

Australia’s Nine Network has contracted with Grass Valley to ensure a smooth relocation of the network’s GTV-9 studios from its current location to new HD studio facilities in the Docklands district of Melbourne.

Grass Valley is providing its system design and integration expertise to install a full complement of legacy and new third-party HD production equipment, as well as two 2.5 M/E Kayenne video production center switcher systems inside two new HD control rooms.

Grass Valley will provide a wide range of system integration services in the new HD facility, set to be completed in early 2011. This relocation is within a new multistory office tower housing other business divisions of Nine’s parent company PBL Media.

The new studios for GTV-9 will include two video control rooms and attached audio control that will produce daily live news and current affairs programming as well as panel-style talk shows to spotlight its sports and magazine TV-style reporting.

Video sources within the two new HD studios will be managed by a 3M/E Kayenne production switcher panel in the larger studio, allowing for a future M/E upgrade as required, while 2M/E Kayenne panels will control the second, smaller studio.

Both switchers were purchased with the optional two-channel ClipStore clip storage system, which includes a fully integrated Grass Valley K2 Solo media server with ChannelFlex for double the video capacity per channel. Once installed, ClipStore will allow GTV-9’s operators to store and recall video clips from within the Kayenne’s ImageStore menu panel and E-MEM/cue systems.