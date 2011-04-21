Audio-Technica debuts AT2022 X/Y stereo condenser microphone

Audio-Technica introduced its AT2022 X/Y stereo condenser microphone at the 2011 NAB Show. A dual-element condenser microphone designed for stereo recording, the AT2022 features two unidirectional condenser capsules in an X/Y configuration pivot and allows for either 90-degree (narrow) or 120-degree (wide) stereo operation for versatility. The capsules also fold flat for storage and transportation. The ruggedly built AT4022 is designed for field sound capture as well as general stereo recording.

The AT2022 includes a 1.6ft cable terminating in a three-pin XLRF-type and a 1/8in connector. The output of the microphone is a three-pin XLRM-type connector. The microphone requires a 1.5VAA battery for operation.

A switch permits choice of flat response or low-frequency roll-off (via integral 80Hz high-pass filter) to help control undesired ambient noise. The included AT8405a stand clamp permits mounting on any microphone stand with standard 5/8-27 threads. A fuzzy windscreen, battery and soft protective pouch are also included.