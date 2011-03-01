Audio routing, distribution

FIBER-OPTIC SIGNAL TRANSPORT

Riedel Communications MediorNet

Fiber-based real-time signal transport solutions for uncompressed multichannel HD/SD video, audio, intercom and data; now available in new MADI and RockNet MediorNet cards as well as the software-based Framestore feature for U.S. markets; combines signal transport, routing and signal processing and conversion into one integrated real-time network; includes signal routing, allowing users to send any incoming signal to any output or even to multiple outputs by just a mouse click or by a router control system.

914-819-0495;www.riedel.net

Booth: C6737

AUDIO SWITCHER

Sierra Video MADI-xx

128 × 128 MADI routing switcher with integral multichannel audio metering and signal fault alarms for up to 128 channels; allows users to monitor and interact with each audio signal within two 64-channel MADI feeds; designed for live sound, theaters, radio and TV, where MADI signals are increasingly employed, and mobile production applications.

530-478-1000;www.sierravideo.com

Booth: SL6005

AUDIO ROUTER

STAGETEC NEXUS

Functions as an audio network, a router and an I/O matrix; offers audio format conversion, A/D and D/A converter systems, audio processing, data forwarding, routing interfaces, multichannel metering, power amplifier control and intercom; optical interconnections carry all audio and control data in a digital format; graphical control software application allows any input to be routed to the desired outputs.

888-782-4391;www.usa.stagetec.com

Booth: C2452

MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Calrec Audio Hydra2 Operator (H2O)

Allows users to control the Hydra2 network router independently from any console control surface; users can set up routers and configure access rights to all desks on a given network, as well as enter network-wide I/O boxes and port labels for ease of identification; offers the ability to arrange ports into folders, making them quicker and easier to locate.

+44 1422 842159;www.calrec.com

Booth: C1746

AUDIO MONITOR

TSL PAM2i-C

Uses the features of TSL's PAM2-3G16 and adds external screen monitoring capability, IT network integration and advanced signal management functionality such as loudness logging, audio alarm reporting and third-party system control; forms part of an integrated facilitywide audio monitoring and management system collecting and collating signal data from ingest, master control, QC and any other critical element of the broadcast workflow.

+44 1628 676 200;www.tsl.co.uk

Booth: N1119