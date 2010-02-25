Audio Precision to highlight latest APX audio analyzer updates

Audio Precision will show some of the latest features added to its APx Series audio analyzer at the 2010 NAB Show.

Since the beginning of 2010, Audio Precision has been shipping the BW52 ultra-high-bandwidth 1MHz FFT spectrum monitor option for the APx525 family of audio analyzers, which supports DC to 1MHz bandwidth, 1 million points and 24-bit resolution when measuring out-of-band noise in Class D amp and sigma-delta converters.

More recently, the v2.5 software update for APx has added custom reporting options allowing automatic, direct export of APx test and measurement data into customizable Mircosoft Word documents for faster, richer reporting, WAV file analysis and the ability to stream Dolby's TrueHD lossless audio compression format through the APx HDMI option.

See Audio Precision at NAB Show Booth C2023.