Audio Precision shows new APx515 analyzer

At the recent AES Convention in London, Audio Precision introduced the APx515, a new two-channel audio analyzer optimized for production test applications at a reasonable price. Despite its low cost, APx515 still has excellent performance, sitting just below the APx525, whose lower THD+N and chip-level connectivity options make it more appropriate for R&D. In terms of specifications, the new APx515 offers a typical THD+N of -106dB, 24-bit FFTs and 192k digital I/O.

With the high-speed test option, the APx515 can make all the key audio measurements in less than 3s. In stand-alone mode, test sequences are created by selecting from a list of common audio measurements and saving to a project file. On an automated line, a master application can control the APx515 directly using the .NET API or APx LabVIEW driver. In either mode, the operator can control APx with a keyboard, footswitch or barcode scanner, or the system can be totally automated. Graphical reports can be generated via Word templates or by exporting data into a database.

Because all APx audio analyzers use the same software, tests and results are easier across any enterprise situation, including vendors, R&D and production facilities anywhere in the world. For example, a production test sequence created on an APx525 can be e-mailed to a manufacturing facility using an APx515, which will run the project natively. Performing quality assurance on the production line, the APx515 operator can save a recording of the actual output of a device under test and e-mail it (along with the 515’s settings) in a single project to engineering for further analysis.

The APx515 includes a three-year warranty and ISO17025-accredited calibration. Orders and being accepted now, and the first will ship APx515 in August 2010.