Audio mixers, on-air, portable, studio, playback

MIXER

Solid State Logic C10 HD

Provides a self-contained console with no additional processing racks and passive cooling for smaller spaces; broadcast production automation option provides support for Ross and Sony production automation systems; a 5.1 upmix option generates multichannel surround output from stereo sources; dialog automix option ensures reliable multimic talk show audio level management.

www.solidstatelogic.com

Booth: C3310

LOUDNESS CONTROL MODULE

Axon Digital Design Synapse DLA42

Module based on third-generation audio and loudness management technology by Linear Acoustic; accepts four pairs of PCM audio to handle four stereo programs; features input gain, phase and delay adjustments, parametric EQ for the 5.1 input and 2.0 sources, 2.0 loudness control of four stereo discrete channels, and metadata manipulation of external source to preset levels (DialNorm).

www.axon.tv

Booth: N3024

SOFTWARE UPDATE

DK-Technologies MSD, PT0 600 Series

Free update enables monitors to use the new ATSC and European EBU R128 and ITU BS1770/1771 loudness recommendations; all new MSD and PT0 600 series meters will automatically have these specifications included.

www.dk-technologies.com

Booth: C7840







TV AUDIO CONSOLE

Wheatstone Dimension One

Features Wheatstone's Network First design, which puts a digital audio network, not a console, at the center of all functions; instead of connecting audio sources to one or more consoles, they are connected directly to the digital network; unlike the traditional console design where all functions are located within the console system itself, this new design locates all audio functions in an equipment rack independent of the console, leaving an intuitive control surface in the control room; features 72 faders, up to 3072 inputs, 16 submasters, 16 mix minuses, eight aux sends, four digital control masters and two 5.1 surround mixing busses; because each fader has its own independent bus-minux output, the total of available mix minus feeds is more than 100.

252-638-7000;www.wheatstone.com

Booth: C2623

AUDIO PROCESSOR

Junger Audio T*AP Television Audio Processor

Wideband eight-channel processor (8×1, 4×2 or 6+2) focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control; handles digital inputs (AES) and, through interface slots, all other usual audio formats, including all SDI versions (SD, HD, 3G); offers dynamic equalization so that the sound can be “colored.”

www.junger-audio.com

Booth: C6742

SOFTWARE UPDATE

Lawo V4.12 software

Support Lawo's Remote App for Apple's iPhone, iPod touch and iPad; features AMBIT, a new upmix algorithm that offers automatic high-quality stereo-to-5.1 conversion; adds support for a new 3G-SDI card and a new GUI page for control of the mxDSP card 64×64 summing matrix.

www.lawo.de

Booth: C2628

AUDIO MIXER

Studer Vista 5

32-fader unit consists of 20 channel strips and 12 additional versatile strips for operating output and input channels.; up to 240 channels can be accessed from the desk, and the total I/O capacity may exceed 1700 inputs and outputs, depending on the additional cards and configurations.

usa.studer.ch

Booth: C2619

AUDIO PROCESSORS

TC Electronic DB-4 MKII, DB-8 MKII

New versions feature EBU R128- and ATSC A/85-compliant new LM6 loudness meters, new SNMP functions and one week of detailed logging, even without connection to a computer; for the DB-4 MKII, the LM6 meter is always available in addition to its two multichannel audio processors; offers two power supplies, double the fuses, double the mains inlets and double the fans for redundancy; run presets from original DB-4 and DB-8 units

www.tcelectronic.com

Booth: SU10217