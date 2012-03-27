Audemat to Show Updated Goldeneagle ATSC Monitor at the 2012 NAB Show

Audemat Goldeneagle ATSC monitor

At this year’s NAB Show, Audemat will showcase a new version of its Goldeneagle ATSC monitor that scans the broadcast band and monitors up to 40 ATSC signals for quality control.It monitors RF and MPEG over the air, transport streams over an ASI input, and triggers alarms for technical issues.It offers snapshots of HD programming to ensure consistent visual quality and allows enabling and disabling of the adaptive equalizer.



The Goldeneagle ATSC records measurements and keep logs to identify and track maintenance issues.Constellation display, eye diagram, and spectrum analysis tools are included.With optional GPIOs, Audemat’s Scripteasy software, and API control of DTV transmitters, the Goldeneagle ATSC brings extensive control and monitoring capabilities to transmitter sites.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Audemat will be at booth C1632.



