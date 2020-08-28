Atomos Updates Ninja V With RAW Recording via Sigma fp

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has updated its Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder to now allow for Apple ProRes RAW recording over HDMI when used with the Sigma fp mirrorless camera.

This combination of the Ninja V and Sigma fp allows for RAW recording at 4K DCI p24 or 4K UHD up to p30, as well as the ability to record RAW over HDMI video in HD at 120 fps, per Atomos. Footage can be finished for either HDR or SDR.

“With Sigma joining the Atomos RAW over HDMI family, we now have an exciting option for filmmakers to shoot Apple ProRes RAW with a tiny full-frame camera that also excels in 120 fps high frame rate shooting,” said Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO.

Sigma fp, when paired with Ninja V, can be built into a fully rigged cinema-style camera with the option to use a range of L-mount lenses natively, or PL mount, EF mount and other lenses via the use of adapters. The Ninja V’s 5-inch 1000nit HDR brightness display enables users to view the Sigma fp RAW signal in HDR with either HLG and PQ (HDR10) formats. The monitor also offers touchscreen access to 1-1 magnification and peaking for accurate focus, plus waveform, vectorscope and false color.

Ninja V can also record 422 ProRes and DNx video up to 4Kp29.94 and 120p119.98 from the standard 8-bit HDMI output of the Sigma fp. ProRes RAW or standard video files are recorded to AtomX SSDmini SATA drives in the Ninja V.

The necessary upgrades to achieve RAW recording—Sigma v2.01 firmware and the AtomOS 10.53—are now available for free.