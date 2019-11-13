Atomos, Timecode Systems Integrated Product Range to Debut at Inter BEE 2019

TOKYO—Following Atomos’ purchase of Timecode Systems in October, the upcoming Inter BEE exhibition in Japan will be one of the first showings of the two sides integrated technologies.

Ninja V

Part of the presentation will showcase the new AtomoX SYNC accessory for the Ninja V that allows it to be fully integrated with Timecode Systems sync power. This adds wireless sync and remote device control to Ninja V. By attaching the module, the connected camera can lock into a frame-accurate sync with other Ninja Vs, as well as other sound and video devices and compatible camera apps using Timecode Systems products.

The company also has plans to show its Asynchronous switching technology on Sumo19, according to Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO and founder.

Inter BEE 2019 begins today, Nov. 13, and runs through Nov. 15. Atomos’ booth is located in Hall 8, #7520.