Atomos Rolls Out Neon HDR Monitor-Recorders

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has announced that its new Neon 17-inch and Neon 24-inch HDR monitor-recorders will begin shipping in November to help address the need for accurate monitoring in production and post-production, the company said.

Both of the Neon models provide accurate and consistent SDR/HDR monitoring, per Atomos, and provide recording functionality for shot review or render free output delivery to Apple ProRes or Avid Dnx at up to 4K DCI 60p. All screens are factory calibrated, but can also be user calibrated with an optional USB calibration cable and Xrite 11 Display Pro Plus.

The Neon 17-inch has an Full-HD 1920x1080 panel with 10-bit display processing, 4K to HD scaling and an option for one-to-one display pixel mapping. The Neon 24-inch features a 4K DCI resolution panel with true 10-bit fidelity and HD/2K to 4K UHD/DCI upscaling. Both displays incorporate Full Array Local Dimming backlight technology for deep blacks at 1000Nits full screen HDR peak brightness. They also offer a180-degree viewing angle and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

Neon also comes with the AtomHDR engine built-in, allowing the monitors to provide native accurate color with DCI-P3 coverage with Wide Color Gamuts.

Neon’s Master Control Unit supports HDMI 2.0 for both in and loop out, enabling video input at 4096x2160 4K DCI at up to 60p. The MCU firmware enables the upload and storage of up to 8X 3D LUTs in its internal memory, as well as a second level of connectivity via an Xpansion port.

For recording and playback, Neon can support up to 4K DCI 60p via 12G or Dual 6G of SDI; HDMI signals up to 4K60p or HD 120fps; and has the ability to capture 10-bit 422 recordings in Apple ProRes.

Additional features include a built-in LE Bluetooth for remote operation through the AtomRemote OS app, and broadcast frame guides with the option of EBU R5 graphic and action safe areas.