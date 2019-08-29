Atomos, Panasonic Team for RAW over HDMI Transmission

MELBOURNE, Australia—In a collaborative effort with Panasonic, Atomos has announced the development of RAW over HDMI to be transmitted from the Lumix S1H camera to the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR monitor-recorder.

Atomos’ screen technology now allows creators to accurately monitor RAW video in real time, according to Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO. Young says the combination of the Lumix model and the Ninja V “create a dream workflow” for content creators.

The RAW update will be available for free on the Ninja V when released by Panasonic.

Atomos will highlight the capabilities of the two products’ combination at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam, at its stand 11.D25.