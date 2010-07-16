Atlona Technologies enhances wireless USB-to-HDMI adapter

Atlona Technologies has released new features for its HDAir USB-to-HDMI wireless converter, which allows any user with a computer to connect wirelessly to any HDTV or VGA monitor, including point-to-multipoint functionality and Macintosh compatibility.

The new HDAiR can output audio in both 3.5mm analog as well as embedded on the HDMI output, making it a viable solution for a much broader range of users. This latest update also enables users to connect up to four receivers to a single transmitter.

HDAiR still uses ultra-wideband frequencies to transmit AV signals and is capable of extending any computer wirelessly from the display at lengths up to 30ft with HDTV resolutions up to 720p or PC and VESA resolutions at 1440 x 1050. Both HDMI and VGA output connections are active at the same time, so the HDAiR receiver could be used to power up to two displays at the same time with identical content.