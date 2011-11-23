ATEME, Techex partner on support for London Olympics

ATEME has teamed up with England-based Techex to support ATEME customers throughout the London Olympics in 2012.

Any ATEME customer broadcasting from London before and during the games will be able to receive full backup, including telephone support and rapid delivery of spare parts for video transmission.

Techex and ATEME will jointly offer any ATEME clients across Europe and the world telephone and online support, and have spare parts available for advance replacement within four hours. ATEME’s service will be provided from a common pool of spares stored locally.

ATEME will be on hand to assist with any problems or issues its customers may have relating to broadcast compression during the games.