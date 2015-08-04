ATEME and 20th Century Fox Develop TITAN Software Transcoder

PARIS – Customers can now see the parting of the Red Sea in Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range on their own TV screens with 20th Century Fox’s release of Ridley Scott’s “Exodus: Gods and Kings” in UHD with HDR. This new offering comes from Fox and Paris-based ATEME, as they recently announced the development of the TITAN Software Transcoder, which enables UHD with HDR distribution.

TITAN SDR vs. HDR comparison

TITAN is a multi-codec and format video transcoding software for live, OTT and file mezzanine, VOD, post-production, playout and archive applications. The software can be integrated into any existing workflow, including CA, DRM, and digital ad insertion. The TITAN also includes automation and workflow capabilities and can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

“Exodus: Gods and Kings,” along with the Oscar-winning Ang Lee film “Life of Pi,” are the first two 20th Century Fox films to be released in UHD with HDR. All future Fox films will be finished with UHD.

ATEME works with HEVC, H.264, and MPEG-2 video compression technology for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT.