Aspera, VeriCorder partner on freelance iPhone contribution solution

Aspera has joined forces with VeriCorder to support contribution of freelance reporting globally.

VeriCorder has developed a mobile journalism system that lets anyone record, edit and send broadcast-ready audio and video with only an iPhone and VeriCorder’s 1st Video app. VeriCorder has integrated its 1st Video app with the Aspera Mobile Uploader. The first product in the fasp-AIR product line, the Aspera Mobile Uploader enables companies to empower their remote news professionals and contributors with high-speed file transfer capability.

Reporters using the system can send content from mobile devices up to three times faster than regular TCP over typical 3G networks and up to 100 times faster over high-bandwidth 802.11 WiFi connections.