Artel Introduces New Member of InfinityLink Family

WESTFORD, MASS.—The welcome mat has been rolled out by Artel Video Systems for the newest addition to its InfinityLink platform of broadcast media transport systems, the ILC103A 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI transmitter/receiver.

InfinityLink

With an IL6000 chassis, the ILC103A is able to integrate within the InfinityLink platform to create a video transmission network that can span feet or miles, per Artel. The ILC103A provides bi-directional fiber-optic transport of 3G, HD, SD and ASI formats and can be configured as a transmitter, receiver, transceiver, repeater, or four-channel distribution amplifier. The module can use a range of SFP optical components. In addition, end users can remotely configure, monitor and upgrade the ILC103A via HTTP or SNMPv2 using the InfinityLink Manager element management system.

Artel is planning to showcase the ILC103A at NAB Show New York, which runs from Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center.