Artel InfinityLink to Distribute Harman Studer A-Link

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems and Harman’s Studer are teaming up to enable the Artel InfinityLink broadcast media transport system to transport Studer A-Link audio data across fiber infrastructures.

A-Link, which is found in Studer’s Vista V and Vista X digital consoles, can use the InfinityLink to provide a digital audio interface for transmitting 1536 channels of “zero latency” digital audio that can be transported between remote sites and the mixing console at a studio. The system also features a return fiber, enabling return audio circuits, control and status to be connected over the same link.

The optical multiplexing features of InfinityLink enable several A-Link streams, along with video and Ethernet, to be multiplexed on a single fiber, offering remote coverage that includes video, audio, control and communications over a single fiber pair.

Both companies are showcasing the new collaboration at IBC2016.