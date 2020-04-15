ARRI Rolls Out Stellar 2 Lighting Control App

MUNICH—ARRI has launched a new version of its Stellar lighting control app, Stellar 2, which among its new features now includes the ability to control third-party products.

Stellar 2 can now control luminaries from Litegear, Astera and Kino Flo. This also includes the ability to set a generic dimmer to work with tungsten lights on a DMX dimmer. The correct DMX address for control of third-party lights can be assigned in a couple of steps.

Another feature added to the app is the ability to swap out a malfunctioning fixture without affecting the setup. A rescan will detect if the fixture has not been in your setup before.

Other available features with the Stellar 2 include grouping fixtures with different CCT ranges; the ability to accommodate a variety of intensity ranges and setting a personalized default intensity; and providing fixture data like RDM functionalities, temperature and mode information if the fixture offers them.

Updates to the Stellar 2 user experience include a trial phase expiry warning, smoother looks application when no color mode change is necessary, improved connectivity handling, presets that apply on different fixtures and minor usability, layout and stability improvements.

Stellar 2 will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.