Arqiva supports launch of ITV1 +1

Arqiva has supported the launch of ITV1 +1, a one-hour time-delayed channel in UK that went live Jan. 11.

As the transmission partner for ITV1, Arqiva already broadcasts the complete ITV bouquet and was responsible for the terrestrial and satellite upgrades that now enable ITV1 +1 to reach audiences on Freeview, Freesat and Sky.

Arqiva provides management and distribution of more than 400 TV channels to more than 30 international platforms, as well as transmission of the entire UK terrestrial TV network.