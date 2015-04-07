Archion to Debut High-Performance Shared Storage at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB show, Archion will debut two collaborative-shared storage products: the EditStor Omni for 4K, 6K and 8K media workflows, and the Collaborate storage appliance for Adobe Creative Cloud.

With its advanced throughput engine, EditStor Omni ensures constant data flow for multiple 4K, 6K and soon 8K content creation workflows. It’s compatible with Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Anywhere, Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Black Magic Resolve and Autodesk Smoke and Flame, and allows Avid Project sharing.

The EditStor platform, which includes Editor EO and ES, facilitates media flow, conversion and management within demanding production workflows, making media sharing with today’s popular media creation tools easier and more affordable.

Compatible with EditStor EO and Omni, Archion’s Collaborate is a high-performance shared storage appliance that allows Adobe Creative Cloud users to share, collaborate and create. It works as a localized version of Adobe Creative Cloud, enabling high-speed access to the cloud-based media assets and tools.



The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Archion will be in booth SL16011. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.