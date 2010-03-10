Appear TV helps operators tackle challenges of multichannel TV

Appear TV has unveiled a new module for its headend product line that will help network operators automatically populate their EPGs. Appear TV’s new module allows operators to select a subset of the service information and automatically regenerate the EIT schedule with the latest data to ensure subscribers always have access to an up-to-date schedule. Operators can then configure the number of days of EPG information they want to provide, data rate and repetition to create an EPG that meets the needs of its subscribers. This schedule is then played out on the selected multiprogram transport stream output.

Key benefits of Appear TV’s new EPG module include the ability to receive an EIT schedule from all inputs and regenerate the correct EIT schedule on the selected output, as well as being able to support multiple networks at the same time