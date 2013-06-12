AppCarousel launches custom app store platform for connected devices

AppCarousel has launched its new Custom App Store Platform for connected devices which enables device manufacturers, operators, brands and media companies to distribute, merchandise and monetize apps across all screens.

AppCarousel’s new Custom App Store Platform enables manufacturers of tablets, gaming consoles, TV set-top boxes, smart TVs and other consumer electronics devices to create their own app ecosystems.

In January at the 2013 International CES, AppCarousel announced a strategic partnership with ARRIS to leverage the AppCarousel Platform to deliver a new app store environment to its cable operator customers.

ARRIS chose AppCarousel to create apps, deliver app curation services and operate the ARRIS Market app store. ARRIS and AppCarousel will be working closely with multiple system operators (MSO) to deliver apps as part of the ARRIS Whole Home Solution, enabling MSOs to design their own app store and choose the apps they want showcased. They will also be able to create custom apps and integrated experiences to meet their needs, including “my account” self-care apps, locally produced content and advertising.

AppCarousel also announced release of “The Fast Maturing Apps for TV Market,” a white paper on the connected TV market.