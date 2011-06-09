Aphex to showcase new products at InfoComm 2011

At this year's InfoComm show, Aphex (booth 757) will be showing its new Channel and the newly redesigned Exciter.



The Channel is a completely re-imagined and updated version of the Aphex model 230. It incorporates seven powerful devices within a compact, single RU design, including five of Aphex's exclusive patented technologies. Included in the new Channel are the Aphex RPA (Reflected Plate Amplifier) Tube Preamp, EasyRider Class A compressor, Aural Exciter, and Big Bottom along other unique Aphex technologies. Together, the result is the highest possible audio quality, processing power and flexibility available.

Also being shown at InfoComm is the Exciter, a newly updated version of Aphex's classic Aural Exciter and Optical Big Bottom. Each of its two independent channels feature Tune and Mix controls to focus on select frequencies just like a traditional EQ, but without the unwanted output level gain.



The company will also be showing a selection of the classic Aphex product line in Booth 757, including the Compellor and Dominator compressor/limiters, the 1788A and 188 eight-channel mic preamps, and audio level interfaces like the 228 and 124A.