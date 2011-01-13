Apantac unveils universal multiviewers

Portland, OR-based Apantac has developed a series of new TAHOMA-DE universal multiviewers that can accept four to eight high-resolution video sources for fast, reliable visual monitoring on a single high-resolution display.

The TAHOMA-DE lets users mix a variety of video and computer formats (including HDMI, DVI, VGA, YPbPr, YC, composite and SDI) in one multi-image display processor for all types of image and signal-processing applications.

As with all of Apantac’s TAHOMA multiviewers, the new TAHOMA-DE family includes built-in CATx extenders allowing the display monitors to be up to 115ft away from the multiviewer.

Apantac’s TAHOMA platform uses a skin technology that allows users to customize their on-screen display of graphics including borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, audio meters and A/V alarms. Video windows on the display can include multiple labels where the user can choose the position, size and style of the labels and place them over or outside each video window.

TAHOMA-DE multiviewers display up to 16 audio meters per window. As an option, four discrete analog or AES audio channels per video input can also be decoded and displayed. Audio can be associated with the video windows or work as stand-alone audio meters. Analog or AES audio options can be added at any time during or after purchase.

TAHOMA-DE supports output resolutions of up to 2048 x 1080 (50/60Hz) including support for 1080p. It also supports an optional HD/SD-SDI output.

TAHOMA-DE modules can be controlled several ways including via the front-panel buttons, a simple preset panel, the Apantac ASCII protocol, a control module with GPI inputs assigned to presets and the Apantac Director software.